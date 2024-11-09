Douglas County set to hold annual Veterans Day Parade, participate in Operation Greenlight

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County observes Veterans Day each year with a variety of events, culminating with their annual Veterans Day Parade.

This year, the parade will start at Douglas County High School at 11 a.m on Saturday, before following a route through downtown Douglasville.

According to county officials, the parade marks the end of multiple veterans-focused events throughout the week.

Douglas County officials said Operation Greenlight is a national effort to unite counties in support of American military veterans.

“Operation Greenlight is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made, and we are excited to shine a light on their contributions,” stated Board of Commissioners Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones. “As a fellow veteran, my gratitude extends well beyond November, and I would like to personally say thank you to all the veterans for answering the call of duty with valor and sacrifice while protecting and defending our rights to freedom.”

Now in the third year of operation, officials said Operation Greenlight is meant to shine a light on the challenges veterans face after leaving the armed services and to highlight resources available to help them on the county, state and federal levels.

More than 300 counties participated in Operation Greenlight in 2023, Douglas County officials said.

Here are some of the previous programs Douglas County held to commemorate our nation’s veterans and honor them for their sacrifices: