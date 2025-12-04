Douglas County approves major upgrade to sheriff’s office body-camera system

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Accountability and safety are getting a major upgrade in Douglas County. The sheriff’s office is replacing all of its aging body cameras and in-car cameras through a new $1 million, five-year agreement approved by county leaders.

More than 300 deputies from patrol officers on the streets to those working inside the jail, will soon receive brand-new body cameras. Another 40 in-car cameras will also be updated, replacing older models that the department says are no longer supported.

Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner says the investment reflects what residents expect from law enforcement today. “They not only protect our officers, but they protect citizens,” Conner said, adding that the footage often plays a crucial role in criminal investigations and complaint reviews.

Conner said the current in-car cameras are more than 10 years old, making upgraded technology a top priority. “The use of body cameras is pretty much expected in this day and time by the community,” he said. “It presents more transparency than ever in the past.”

The new equipment is expected to arrive early next year, giving deputies updated tools Conner calls essential to modern policing.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.