Douglas Co. partners with Work Source Georgia to help laid off federal workers find jobs

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Douglas County are looking to help federal employees who were laid off find new jobs.

According to Douglas County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson-Jones, the county is partnering with Work Source Georgia and Elevate Douglas to help connect former federal workers with new employers.

Jones says this can be a scary and stressful time for those who are out of work due to layoffs.

In March, officials in Fulton County launched a similar program called “Operation Public Servant” to help support federal workers who faced job cuts.