Fulton County launches ‘Operation Public Servant’ to support federal workers facing job cuts

ATLANTA — Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, has launched a new initiative to support federal employees impacted by recent job cuts. Called “Operation Public Servant,” the program aims to provide employment opportunities for displaced workers by filling 800 vacant positions within the county government.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts announced the initiative, emphasizing the county’s commitment to hiring experienced professionals affected by federal layoffs. “They must be a resident of Fulton County, they must meet the qualifications of the job, and if they do so, they will be guaranteed an interview here,” Pitts stated.

The job openings span various fields, including technology, engineering, corrections, legal services, and public administration. Pitts highlighted the significance of tapping into this talent pool, noting that at least 2,000 county residents are likely affected by the federal job cuts. He also urged other government agencies and private employers to consider hiring from this group.

“These are experienced people, they’re qualified people, they’re very professional people,” Pitts said, reinforcing the value that former federal workers can bring to the local workforce.

Through “Operation Public Servant,” Fulton County seeks to not only support individuals facing job uncertainty but also address staffing needs within its own government. “Some say you’re fired, I say you’re hired—if you’re in Fulton County,” Pitts concluded.

