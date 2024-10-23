Donald Trump visits Georgia to try and woo evangelicals as polls show neck-and-neck race

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump made two stops across Georgia on Wednesday – first speaking at a townhall in Pike County ahead of a rally in Duluth.

Trump got a rousing response from supporters as he took the stage at the Christ Chapel in Pike County.

“I think it’s the most important in the history of our country, I really believe that,” Trump said.

Joined by Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Trump spoke at what was dubbed the “Believers and Ballots” faith town hall.

The event was a push to reach evangelical supporters.

“Christians are not tremendous voters in terms of percentage. If there were, we’d never lose an election,” Trump said.

At one point, supporters asked questions of the former president, who according to the latest polling is in a virtual tie with his Democratic presidential opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think this election is for even that reason, for everything. It’s so important,” Trump said.

Following his stop in Pike County, Trump was going to a rally in Gwinnett County.

Meanwhile, Harris was preparing for a CNN town hall Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Harris met with “super volunteers” and took selfies with some and with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

When one man cried out, “We’re gonna win” Harris responded, “We are.”

Harris will be back in Georgia on Thursday where former President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen are expected to headline the rally.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington and the Associated Press contributed to this article.