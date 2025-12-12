Justice Department files lawsuit against Fulton County to obtain copies of 2020 election records

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The US Justice Department is suing Fulton County to obtain copies of the county’s 2020 election ballots.

The federal lawsuit follows a previous letter from the DOJ demanding the records which county officials say are under a court-ordered seal.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts tells WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien recently they provided everything that’s legally required.

“I’m not sure why they keep bringing it up,” Pitts remarks. “I mean, that 2020 election is over and done with.”

But in the lawsuit, the justice department says the records are needed to ensure the state complied with federal election law.

Following news of the lawsuit, Fulton County declined our request for comment due to the pending litigation.