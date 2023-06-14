Dog owners urged ‘bag it and bin it’ in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area

Rain and storms frequently lead to elevated levels of bacteria in the Chattahoochee River. Now, park officials are reminding dog owners to pick up after their pets to help improve water quality.

“Dog waste is the second highest contributor to E. Coli [in the river],” Chattahoochee National Recreation Area superintendent Ann Honious tells WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It’s not fertilizer; it’s not good to leave because water runoff from streams or just rain within the park units takes that bacteria to the river.”

The U.S. Geological Survey tracks bacteria levels in the river in three locations, and spikes are often seen following rain and storms. 70% of Metro Atlanta’s drinking water comes from the Chattahoochee River.

“Anything that is happening within the watershed ultimately ends up in the river,” says Park Hydologist Annie Couch. “So if people are not picking up their pet waste in the park or even in their back yard when it rains, that waste ends up in the river.”

To help make it easier for dog owners, the park has installed 37 dog waste stations so people can properly dispose of it.

“We want people hiking in the park with their dog; we love dogs, bring them here, but please keep them on a leash and also pick up after them,” Honious says.

