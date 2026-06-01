Local

Documentary examining death of Cornelius Taylor to premiere in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cornelius Taylor died when he was crushed to death by the city's equipment earlier this year.
Cornelius Taylor Cornelius Taylor died when he was crushed to death by the city's equipment earlier this year. (Source: WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A documentary examining the death of Cornelius Taylor is set to premiere Monday night in Atlanta.

The film, titled “From Grief to Action: Justice for Cornelius Taylor,” focuses on the death of the Atlanta man who was killed during a 2025 homeless encampment sweep on Old Wheat Street.

According to organizers, the documentary examines the policies that led to Taylor’s death and the city’s approach to homelessness. Taylor was killed when city crews cleared a homeless encampment.

The screening will take place at the Plaza Theater on Ponce. A red carpet event is scheduled to begin 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. showing.

Following the film, a panel discussion and public question-and-answer session will be held. Atlanta City Council member Kelsea Bond and housing advocate Alison Johnson are scheduled to participate.

Advocates have called for justice for Taylor and increased dignity and support for Atlanta’s homeless population.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage