Doctors warn time change can affect mental health as seasonal depression rises

By WSB Radio News Staff
Men's health exam with doctor
FILE PHOTO: (Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As clocks fall back and people enjoy an extra hour of sleep, health experts are reminding the public that the time change can also affect emotional well-being.

About 5% of Americans experience Seasonal Affective Disorder, or “SAD,” a form of depression triggered by reduced sunlight and seasonal changes. While it’s common for many people to feel a bit down during the winter months, doctors say SAD is more serious and can interfere with daily life.

Symptoms may include a loss of energy, social withdrawal, oversleeping, and overeating. Medical professionals recommend maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, practicing self-care, and reaching out to a doctor if symptoms of seasonal depression persist or worsen.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

