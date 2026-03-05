Doctors say allergy season already underway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Warmer temperatures in metro Atlanta are signaling the start of allergy season, and doctors say this year could be particularly difficult as pollen counts are already high.

Dr. Lilly Wong with Atlanta Allergy says people who rely on allergy medication should begin taking it if they have not already.

“If you have not started your medicine, this would be the time for you to go ahead and get started. I would definitely say at least a nasal spray to start would be a good place to be,” Wong said.

Wong says the warm weather last month may have already exposed some people to pollen, creating what is known as a “priming effect.”

“They probably didn’t feel great but they didn’t have such a horrible time with it; and now as the season kicks in with the season and the pollen kind of coming up again, they will actually experience more symptoms because of it,” Wong said.

She says people who are just now starting their medication may need about a week before they begin to feel relief.

“And so if by this point if you’re taking your medication, you’ve probably already experienced some symptoms, and so if you’re starting your medicine now you’re going to probably wait out about a week until you fully get recovered,” Wong said.

Wong says tree pollen is the main issue right now, with grass pollen expected to follow later in the season.

She also expects the pollen season in metro Atlanta to last longer and be more difficult this year. Pollen season typically peaks around the third week of March.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.