Disturbing video shows GA deputies Tase man with head injury after ATV crash, put him in headlock

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows the moments before police Tased a man who had crashed his ATV and suffered a head injury.

The accident happened on May 16 in Chattooga County. Cunningham’s mother, Carmen Cunningham, said her daughter called to say JJ had fallen off the four-wheeler and hit his head. His friend called 911 and did chest compressions.

When JJ woke up, he wouldn’t get in the ambulance.

“He was conscious but highly confused due to the head injury,” the family’s lawyer, Terance Madden said.

According to an incident report, paramedics called for deputies because Cunningham hit them.

“I knew we were waiting on help, waiting on the officers to hold him, give him a shot, sedate him, calm him down,” his mother said. “It didn’t go that way.”

Video shows the chaotic scene outside the ambulance, where deputies wrestled JJ to the ground and held him in a headlock while family members screamed and pleaded with officers to let him go.

‘He’s got a head injury!” A woman screams in the video. “Let his head go! Don’t Tase him, he’s got a head injury!”

Video captures one of the officers yelling, “Taser! Taser! Taser!”, and then the sounds of JJ screaming.

Officers then wrestle him to the ground again.

“This man’s head is already fractured at least once, and again, they slammed him to the ground,” Madden said. “That could have been the second fracture.”

In the background of the video, you can see deputies arrest Carmen Cunningham, her husband and daughter.



