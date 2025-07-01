Did you receive an unexpected package at your door? USPS warns of new scam called “brushing”

ATLANTA, GA — The postal service is sending out a warning about a fast-growing scam known as a “brushing”.

A mystery package shows up on your doorstep that you didn’t order.

Inside the package will be something explaining that this is a complimentary item you are receiving. “All we request is that you leave us a review.”

To that, WSB Consumer Advocate Clark Howard says, “this is a gift that you don’t want.”

The postal service now says this could mean your personal information has already been exposed. The packages are often sent by online retailers or third parties who use compromised personal information to create fake transactions.

Howard says don’t scan any QR codes on the package.

These codes can lead to malicious web sites that steal personal data, install malware or phish for sensitive information.

If you get a package that you didn’t order, report it, change all your passwords, and do not engage with the sender.