Deputies searching for 12-year-old girl who vanished from Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from her home last week.

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez, of Gainesville. The sheriff’s office said Gomez-Perez was last seen at her home on Westside Drive off Pearl Nix Parkway around 10 a.m. on May 29.

Hall County investigators believe there is no indication of abduction or foul play. Officials also said there is no evidence indicating Gomez-Perez was taken against her will.

Gomez-Perez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing between 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. As seen in the photo, she is believed to have been wearing a bright blue shirt. No other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812.