Deputies find 47 guns, meth, cocaine and more in Paulding County home

Gerry Edwards and Reana Phelps

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies seized meth, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and 47 guns from a Paulding County house.

On Thursday, May 2, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2391 McGarity Road in Temple.

The search came after a two-month-long drug investigation.

Deputies found over a kilogram of methamphetamine inside the home along with various amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, MDEA, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana.

Forty-seven guns were also found in the home.

Deputies arrested Gerry Edwards, 39, and Reana Phelps, 32.

Edwards was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, possession of amphetamines, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Phelps was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

