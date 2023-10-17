Depression, anxiety higher among college students who aren’t same race as majority in their school

ATHENS, Ga. — Depression and anxiety among college students are a growing problem.

A new study from the University of Georgia suggests those problems may be worse for students who aren’t the same race as the majority of students in their school.

The study found that students who were not the majority race at a predominantly white college reported significantly higher rates of depression than their white peers.

At the mostly white university, more than half of the students who self-identified as races other than white reported feelings of mild depression.

Another 17 percent said they were experiencing moderate to severe depression.

At the historically Black college, students who weren’t Black reported higher rates of anxiety and depression as well.

“Our study adds to the evidence of how important the work around inclusivity and mental health is in the college environment,” said Janani Rajbhandari-Thapa, an associate professor in UGA’s College of Public Health. “It’s important to be mindful that not all students come with the same background, and we need to support them more.”

The study also looked at the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had on college students when many students were unable to socialize and engage in group activities as they normally would.