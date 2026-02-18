DePalma’s Italian Restaurant in Athens to close after nearly four decades

ATHENS, GA — DePalma’s Italian Restaurant, a longtime fixture in Athens for nearly four decades, is set to close by the end of the month.

Owner Dave Cappi announced on social media Wednesday morning that he plans to shut down the restaurant.

Cappi said it is time to “slow down and take in the beauties of life, including his soon-to-be two grandsons.”

DePalma’s Athens will serve its final customers on Friday, Feb. 27.

A new restaurant is expected to open in March at the Broad Street location.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.