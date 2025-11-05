Mayor Dickens re-elected, more results roll in for Atlanta, Georgia, other races

ATLANTA — There was a steady turn out in Georgia with more than half a million voters casting their ballots on Election Day.

There was also a number of people who voted early as well, according to State Elections Director Blake Edwards.

With 86% of the votes, Mayor Andre Dickens has been re-elected, beating out three other opponents, including Helmut “Love” Domagalski, Kalema Jackson and Eddie Meredith.

Statewide, Georgians are voting on two seats for the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and approves rates for services such as electricity and natural gas.

In Gwinnett County and Buford City, voters decided on whether to extend a one-cent sales tax to fund public schools.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:30 p.m.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, it appears all of the incumbents on the Atlanta City Council have been re-elected.

8:21 p.m.

Andre Dickens has been re-elected as the mayor of Atlanta

8:00 p.m.

Polls are closing in Atlanta

7:00 p.m.

Most polls close across Georgia.