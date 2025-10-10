Local

Democratic lawmakers call on Kemp to ensure access to WIC assistance program during shutdown

By Jonathan O'Brien
Government Shutdown WIC FILE - Grocery bags with food from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, sit in a shopping cart before being loaded into a vehicle in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA — Amid the ongoing government shutdown, five Democratic members of Georgia’s US house delegation are calling on Governor Kemp in a letter to ensure access to an assistance program for women and young children.

The letter to urges him to take steps and commit to using state funds to ensure the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC, doesn’t stop offering services to the more than 200,000 Georgians taking advantage of the program.

The USDA is allowing states to use their own money to cover the cost of the program and several states have done so.

Georgia officials say the current funding could last for two to three more weeks.

Top Stories
Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!