Democratic lawmakers call on Kemp to ensure access to WIC assistance program during shutdown

ATLANTA — Amid the ongoing government shutdown, five Democratic members of Georgia’s US house delegation are calling on Governor Kemp in a letter to ensure access to an assistance program for women and young children.

The letter to urges him to take steps and commit to using state funds to ensure the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC, doesn’t stop offering services to the more than 200,000 Georgians taking advantage of the program.

The USDA is allowing states to use their own money to cover the cost of the program and several states have done so.

Georgia officials say the current funding could last for two to three more weeks.