Delta prepares for winter storm with staffing shifts and cancellations

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says it is moving staff and adjusting flight schedules as a winter storm moves into the Southeast and impacts much of the country.

The Atlanta-based airline says it is bringing in experts from cold-weather hubs to support de-icing and baggage teams at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as airports in Alabama and Tennessee, including Birmingham, Huntsville, Knoxville and Nashville.

“We’re considering how many aircraft a particular station can de-ice, and we’re working closely with our meteorology teams to understand exactly what weather conditions each of our stations that’s going to get winter weather is actually going to receive,” said Delta spokesperson Jim Owens.

Delta says it has already begun canceling flights at certain airports due to the storm. Affected locations include airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.

“We’ve just implemented our first schedule adjustments so our customers have an opportunity to rebook and get going on other flights as quickly as possible,” Owens said.

Owens says the airline is also encouraging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delta says it is offering travel waivers for many flights that were scheduled for this weekend. Owens says winter weather could impact service to dozens of destinations.

“We’ve got about 80 cities that Delta flies to that’s going to be impacted by winter weather this weekend,” he said.

Owens says moving cold-weather experts south is part of the airline’s effort to keep both customers and employees safe.

“So there’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now,” Owens said. “We want to make sure that we’re making the best decision for our customers and our people, and making sure that we’re keeping safety the top priority.”

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.