Delta lands on Fortune’s list of best companies to work for in 2025

ATLANTA, GA — Delta Air Lines ranks high on Fortune’s list of best companies to work for in 2025.

Delta rank’s 15 and is the only airline on the list.

Executive Editor of Fortune Ashley Lutz says the 100 best companies are more profitable and productive because they’ve created consistently positive work experiences, resulting in lower burnout rates, and higher levels of psychological and emotional health compared to typical workplaces.

“Companies see dividends paid when they really invest in their employees. I think it is a really important message for corporate America right now, because a lot of CEOs are struggling to find the new normal.”

Hilton was ranked “the best”.