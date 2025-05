ATLANTA — A Delta airlines flight from Atlanta heading to Tampa had to return to the airport after there was a mechanical issue with the plane on Friday evening.

Shortly after takeoff, Delta Airlines flight 1457 returned to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delta Airlines officials say there was a mechanical problem but they did not specify what happened.

Officials say nearly 200 passengers are being put on another plane to Tampa that is set to takeoff around 9:15 p.m.