Local

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport

By WSBTV

Delta pilots land plane safely after landing gear gets stuck. File photo. (Bradley Caslin /Getty Images)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday evening.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight from Milwaukee to Atlanta had a potential landing gear issue.

An emergency was declared with air traffic control before landing.

Luckily, Delta says the landing was successful and safe.

The plane was ultimately towed to an arrival gate and all 205 people on board were able to get off safely.

There is no word on what led to the issue or if it has been repaired.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!