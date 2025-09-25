Delta flight halted in Atlanta after engine sparks, flames spotted

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Lagos was forced to halt takeoff after sparks and flames were seen coming from one of the plane’s engines.

The airline said the pilots safely suspended the flight after discovering the issue. More than 200 passengers were on board the aircraft at the time.

Delta said no injuries were reported and crews are working to accommodate impacted customers and get them to their destinations.

The incident prevented the international flight from departing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as scheduled.