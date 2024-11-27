Delta flight attendant facing charges including attempted murder

A Delta flight attendant is facing serious charges including second degree attempted murder following an incident at a hotel in New Orleans.

Joshua Smith, 36, and his Delta colleagues were on a layover in New Orleans. After a night out, he began acting strangely, and a female coworker attempted to escort him to his room, according to a police report.

An argument developed, and Smith became violent and allegedly stabbed the woman in the arm and neck. A security guard attempted to intervene and was cut by Smith on the thumb.

Police then arrived to arrest Smith.

The woman was stabilized and transported to an area hospital.