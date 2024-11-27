Local

Delta flight attendant facing charges including attempted murder

Delta plane in front of a hangar
Delta delays FILE PHOTO: Delta customers who were stranded due to a computer outage will get SkyMiles and other reimbursements from the company. (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com)

A Delta flight attendant is facing serious charges including second degree attempted murder following an incident at a hotel in New Orleans.

Joshua Smith, 36, and his Delta colleagues were on a layover in New Orleans. After a night out, he began acting strangely, and a female coworker attempted to escort him to his room, according to a police report.

An argument developed, and Smith became violent and allegedly stabbed the woman in the arm and neck. A security guard attempted to intervene and was cut by Smith on the thumb.

Police then arrived to arrest Smith.

The woman was stabilized and transported to an area hospital.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!