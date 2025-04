ATLANTA — Delta Airlines issued an apology after hundreds of passengers on a flight headed to Atlanta were forced to sit on the tarmac at an airport in Montgomery due to severe weather.

”We fell short of how we aspire to serve and care for customers amid thunderstorms,” the statement read.

Delta officials are offering full refunds to the Atlanta-bound passengers. They are also offering a refund to the passengers on another flight from Mexico to Atlanta, delayed for hours by severe thunderstorms.