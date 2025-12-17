Delta Air Lines president to retire in February

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will have a new president in the new year.

CEO Ed Bastain announces that Glen Hauenstein will retire at the end of February.

“Glen’s vision and strategic mindset have been essential in transforming Delta into the leading global airline we are today,” Bastian said in his memo.

Hauenstein joined Delta in 2005 and led the transformation of Delta’s global network from primarily domestic operation to flights available across six continents and partnerships with “world-class” international carriers like, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, and others.

In a press release, it was announced Wednesday that 35-year Delta veteran, Joe Esposito, will become the Chief Commercial Officer. He will “oversee network planning, revenue management, sales and loyalty.”