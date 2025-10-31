Local

Delta Air Lines calls on Congress to reopen the government

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta Airlines corporate logo and workmark on a white building.
Delta Air Lines FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines calls on Congress to reopen the government (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is putting pressure on congress to end the government shutdown.

Delta issued a statement calling on congress to pass a ‘clean continuing resolution to open the government’ so that air traffic controllers, TSA and customs and border protection officers can “collect the paychecks they deserve.”

The airline says it’s thanks to those employees that it can operate more than 5,000 flights each day. Delta says missed paychecks only increase stress on essential workers, many of whom are already working mandatory overtime.

The statement also notes that a system under stress must be slowed down, causing delays for travelers.

Below is the full statement from Delta Air Lines:

“Delta Air Lines implores Congress to immediately pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government so that our air traffic controllers, TSA and CBP officers charged with the safety and efficiency of our national airspace can collect the paychecks they deserve. Missed paychecks only increase the stress on these essential workers, many of whom are already working mandatory overtime to keep our skies safe and secure. It’s thanks to these federal employees that Delta is able to carry more than 550,000 daily customers on 5,000 daily flights. We are fully aligned with FAA in our shared mission of safe flight operations. A system under stress must be slowed down, reducing efficiency and causing delays for the millions of people who take to the skies every day.”

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!