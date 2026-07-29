DeKalb police seek public’s help locating missing 78-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is the subject of a Mattie’s Call.

Police say 78-year-old Anna Heard was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on July 28 in the 7400 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lithonia.

According to police, Heard is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds and has brown eyes and short gray and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and red and black pants.

Police say Heard is diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees Heard is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.