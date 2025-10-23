DeKalb police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled scene leaving trailer behind

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dekalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle or driver involved in a hit and run on I-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road on October 14.

According to DeKalb County Police, just before 12:30 p.m., two men were stopped on the right shoulder, working to reattach a trailer to their truck.

At the same time, a pickup truck traveling in the westbound lane lost its attached trailer. That trailer crashed into the stopped victims’ trailer and struck them as well.

Both sustained serious injuries and are expected to survive.

The driver of the pickup did not stop.

Although DeKalb County police cannot provide the make or model of the suspect’s pickup truck, the trailer that was left behind is described as made of wood and metal, though some of the metal had rusted.

It was not carrying a load at the time of the crash.

If anyone has any information, please call the DKPD Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.

People can also send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.