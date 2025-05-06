DeKalb police investigate shooting near playground at Wade Walker Park

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A young man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting at a park near Stone Mountain Thursday evening, according to DeKalb County police.

The shooting occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Wade Walker Park, located off Rockbridge Road. The incident happened near a playground area, prompting a swift response from officers who secured the scene with crime tape while detectives collected evidence.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was critically injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently, no arrests have been made. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.