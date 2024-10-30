DeKalb officials asking for public’s help identifying suspect in extreme animal cruelty case

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office asks for the public’s help to identify a man who tied two dogs to the back of a car and dragged them along the roadway, killing one of them.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024, surveillance camera video showed a man pull into the parking lot of the Redan Recreation Center on Phillips Road in Lithonia dragging two dogs behind his vehicle. The man got out of the car, untied the dogs from the bumper and then left them for dead. The driver appeared to back out of the parking lot to prevent the surveillance cameras from recording his license plate number.

A witness called the police after noticing the dogs in the parking lot. An officer with DeKalb County Animal Enforcement responded to the scene and discovered two dogs with rope tied around their necks. One of the dogs—a medium-sized, black, mixed breed male between one and seven years old—was deceased. The other dog—a medium-sized, brindle, mixed breed male around nine months old—was treated for severe injuries and is currently in the care of DeKalb County Animal Services/Lifeline Animal Project.

The car involved is a dark, four door sedan, which investigators believe to be a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing dark pants, a white baseball cap and a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing across the back.

Anyone with information should call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at 404-294-2939.