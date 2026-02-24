DeKalb County’s five-year plan targets investment, new housing and business growth

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County’s five-year economic development plan outlines major investments in health services, roads, mixed-use development and new businesses despite economic uncertainty.

Leaders say the strategy is designed to strengthen infrastructure, expand access to services and make the county more competitive in attracting employers. Officials say the plan will also focus on long-term sustainability and having growth throughout different parts of the county.

Decide DeKalb CEO Dorian DeBarr said a key priority is bringing new housing to the Memorial Drive corridor and directing significant resources to the south side, an area he says has been overlooked for decades.

“South of Memorial Drive has gone under investment for decades. We’ve created Southwest DeKalb Tax Allocation District to reverse that trend of underinvestment in South DeKalb,” DeBarr said.

Officials say the investments are intended to create redevelopment opportunities, encourage private investment and create more economic opportunity for residents throughout the county.