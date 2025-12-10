DeKalb County welcomes new Chief of Police

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County has a new Chief of Police.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson promotes Gregory Padrick, who’s served as interim Chief of Police since former Chief Mirtha Ramos left in February.

Padrick has served DeKalb County for 28 years.

He’s worked his way up from patrol officer to assistant chief and eventually becoming the Uniform Division Commander.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the residents of DeKalb County,” Chief Padrick said of his appointment. “Our department is filled with exceptional professionals, and I look forward to strengthening public trust, enhancing safety, and advancing innovative policing.”