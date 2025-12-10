Local

DeKalb County welcomes new Chief of Police

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County announces new Police Chief Greg Padrick
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County has a new Chief of Police.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson promotes Gregory Padrick, who’s served as interim Chief of Police since former Chief Mirtha Ramos left in February.

Padrick has served DeKalb County for 28 years.

He’s worked his way up from patrol officer to assistant chief and eventually becoming the Uniform Division Commander.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the residents of DeKalb County,” Chief Padrick said of his appointment. “Our department is filled with exceptional professionals, and I look forward to strengthening public trust, enhancing safety, and advancing innovative policing.”

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!