DeKalb County Schools update list of possible closures due to declining enrollment

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School District leaders have released a new list of schools that could close, be repurposed or converted as the district continues to address declining enrollment.

The updated proposal, released Friday as part of a second scenario, follows an earlier list shared in February. District leaders say a third and final scenario will be released in April before a decision is made in the fall.

Officials say the district has lost about 20,000 students over the past decade.

Under the new proposal, Rock Chapel Elementary and Stoneview Elementary are no longer being considered for closure.

However, Fairington Elementary, Oakview Elementary and the Early Learning Center remain among schools that could close or be repurposed.

Schools that could close or be repurposed include:

Brockett Elementary School

Browns Mill Elementary School

Canby Lane Elementary School

Columbia Elementary School

Early Learning Center

Evansdale Elementary School

Fairington Elementary School

Flat Shoals Elementary School

Henderson Mill Elementary School

Kelly Lake Elementary School

Kingsley Elementary School

McLendon Elementary School

Midvale Elementary School

Oak Grove Elementary School

Oakview Elementary School

Redan Elementary School

Robert Shaw Theme Elementary School

Rowland Elementary School

Stone Mill Elementary School

Stone Mountain Elementary School

Toney Elementary School

Woodbridge Elementary School

Schools that could be converted include:

Cedar Grove Middle School could become an elementary school

Cedar Grove Elementary School could become a middle school

Vanderlyn Elementary School could become a high school annex

The district says it hired a consultant to gather feedback from community meetings and thousands of online surveys.

Additional meetings on the second proposal are set to begin Monday. A public survey on the plan will remain open through April 12.