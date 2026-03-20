DeKalb County Schools update list of possible closures due to declining enrollment

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School District leaders have released a new list of schools that could close, be repurposed or converted as the district continues to address declining enrollment.
The updated proposal, released Friday as part of a second scenario, follows an earlier list shared in February. District leaders say a third and final scenario will be released in April before a decision is made in the fall.
Officials say the district has lost about 20,000 students over the past decade.
Under the new proposal, Rock Chapel Elementary and Stoneview Elementary are no longer being considered for closure.
However, Fairington Elementary, Oakview Elementary and the Early Learning Center remain among schools that could close or be repurposed.
Schools that could close or be repurposed include:
- Brockett Elementary School
- Browns Mill Elementary School
- Canby Lane Elementary School
- Columbia Elementary School
- Early Learning Center
- Evansdale Elementary School
- Fairington Elementary School
- Flat Shoals Elementary School
- Henderson Mill Elementary School
- Kelly Lake Elementary School
- Kingsley Elementary School
- McLendon Elementary School
- Midvale Elementary School
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Oakview Elementary School
- Redan Elementary School
- Robert Shaw Theme Elementary School
- Rowland Elementary School
- Stone Mill Elementary School
- Stone Mountain Elementary School
- Toney Elementary School
- Woodbridge Elementary School
Schools that could be converted include:
- Cedar Grove Middle School could become an elementary school
- Cedar Grove Elementary School could become a middle school
- Vanderlyn Elementary School could become a high school annex
The district says it hired a consultant to gather feedback from community meetings and thousands of online surveys.
Additional meetings on the second proposal are set to begin Monday. A public survey on the plan will remain open through April 12.