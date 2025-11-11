Local

DeKalb County Schools sues Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube

By WSB Radio News Staff
A teen being bombarded with negative messages on social media.
Warning labels FILE PHOTO: The surgeon general is asking Congress to consider adding warning labels on social media platforms. (Praewphan - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County Schools is suing several social media companies, Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.

Davis Vaughn is an attorney for DeKalb County Schools. A lawsuit filed with about a half a dozen other districts in the country against social media companies is being allowed to go to court.

The district argues that it has spent over $4M to support mental health personnel while trying to deal with addiction to apps, which is also causing disruptions in the classroom.

“Social media companies have intentionally targeted our kids, our youth, students. Why?” Vaughn says. “Because the younger that they can get a kid hooked on social media, the lifelong customers they create.”

A court date has not been set.

