DeKalb County schools revise gifted program criteria to boost Black and Hispanic representation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School District is making changes to how students are identified for its gifted program in an effort to better reflect the diversity of its student population.

Black and Hispanic students make up the majority of DeKalb’s enrollment, but district leaders say both groups have historically been underrepresented in gifted classes.

Dr. Norman Sauce, DeKalb’s deputy superintendent for student support and interventions, said the district lowered the qualifying threshold on an initial test from the 90th percentile to allow more students to advance to additional screening.

“If a student was 75th, 78th, or 87th percentile in MAP, we allowed them to take the ITBS, which is another instrument the state of Georgia approves for achievement,” Sauce explained.

The change has already resulted in more Black and Hispanic students qualifying for gifted services. In addition, the district is working to expand teacher training, offering certification courses in-house to grow the number of educators equipped to teach gifted learners.

Officials say the goal is to ensure that more students who show potential have the chance to be evaluated and considered for advanced learning opportunities.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story