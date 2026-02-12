DeKalb County schools consider closing 26 elementaries due to decline in enrollment

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School District leaders are weighing sweeping changes that could close 26 elementary schools and repurpose three high schools as middle schools as enrollment continues to decline.

In an announcement released Thursday morning, the district said a proposal under review would shut down the elementary campuses and convert Cedar Grove, Lithonia and Towers high schools into middle schools.

An online video from the district outlines the reasons behind the potential restructuring, citing falling student enrollment and the need to better align resources with current population trends.

District officials emphasized that no final decision has been made. A community review process is expected to take place over the next two months before any formal recommendations are presented to the DeKalb County Board of Education.

The proposal is likely to draw significant feedback from families and staff, as school closures and reconfigurations can affect attendance zones, staffing and transportation.