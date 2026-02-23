DeKalb County School District begins community meetings on potential school closures

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School District is holding its first community meeting Monday on a plan that could close or re-purpose more than two dozen schools.

Families will be able to learn more and share feedback on potential school closures and consolidation scenarios. Meetings this week will be held both virtually and in person, with additional community meetings planned again in March.

The district says it is facing declining enrollment and approximately 18,000 empty classroom seats. Plans under consideration also include closing and reconfiguring high schools and middle schools.

The district says no recommendations will be made to the school board until they hear from the public.

No schools will close during the 2026-2027 school year. Any approved changes would likely be phased in over six to eight years.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.