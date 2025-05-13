DeKalb County police searching for two missing teen girls

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing girls.

They were last seen together in the 2000 block of N. Hairston Road around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 12.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says 12-year-old Hailey is 5’2”, weighs 130lbs. and was last seen wearing a black tank top and pink Hello Kitty pants.

13-year-old Taylor is also 5’2”, weighs 152lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black tights.

If you see them, please call 770-724-7710.