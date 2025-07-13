DeKalb County police recover over 100 stolen lawn tools in Tucker home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police have identified a suspect accused of stealing more than 100 pieces of lawn equipment, following a major theft investigation that began in Tucker.

The case unfolded when a victim of a recent theft used tracking technology to trace some of their stolen items to a home on Chestnut Hill Circle. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered a large stockpile of stolen equipment in the basement.

Among the recovered items were chainsaws, concrete saws, backpack blowers, weed trimmers, hedge trimmers, and other landscaping tools. Investigators confirmed that several of the items had been stolen earlier that same day in Tucker.

Police say it took three truckloads to remove all of the stolen property from the home. The suspect now faces multiple charges, including felony theft by taking.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story