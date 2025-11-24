DeKalb County police offers helpful holiday travel and shopping tips

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — With Thanksgiving just days away, many people will be traveling to visit family and preparing to shop ahead of Christmas. While millions of people across the country prepare to hit the roads, DeKalb County police has offered helpful travel safety tips to remember.

“Traffic safety is important any time of year, but especially around the holidays,” DeKalb County police said.

Officials are reminding motorists to avoid getting behind the wheel under any circumstances if you have been drinking or doing drugs. It is imperative to giver your car keys to someone trusted such as a relative or friend, use a rideshare app or get a hotel room.

Here are helpful driver safety tips from DeKalb County Police:

Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t drive distracted. Georgia is a hands-free state, so don’t look at your phone for texts or emails while in traffic. Those can wait, especially if looking at your phone could lead to serious injury to another driver or even yourself. Keep your hands on the wheel and keep an eye on your rearview and side mirrors to know what’s happening around you.

Avoid a road rage situation, don’t engage with aggressive drivers. Be the bigger person. Let the aggressive drivers pass you, even if it means slowing down. If you try to engage them, you might enrage them, and that could lead to you being seriously hurt.

Leave for your destinations with plenty of time. If you feel rushed, you’re more likely to make reckless decisions at the wheel. And if you’re running late, don’t try to “make up time” on the road. You simply have to accept that you’re going to be late.

Use common sense and arrive alive wherever you’re going this holiday season.

DeKalb County police says it is best to be in pairs or groups when shopping at physical stores as individual shoppers can be seen as more of a target by thieves and robbers.

Here are helpful holiday shopping tips: