DeKalb County police host drive-thru winter clothing donation event

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are holding their annual drive-thru donation event Tuesday morning to collect new and gently used winter clothing and shoes for families in need.

The event is running from 8 a.m. to noon at DeKalb County Police headquarters in Tucker, allowing residents to drop off donations without leaving their vehicles.

Police spokesperson Blaine Clark said the recent cold snap highlights the need for warm clothing for people of all ages.

“Our CPU officers do a lot of great outreach work throughout the course of the year, meeting folks who genuinely don’t have as much as the rest of us,” Clark said.

With temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight, Clark said it’s especially important to help neighbors stay warm.

“Especially this time of year, to make sure all of our neighbors in DeKalb County are clothed; warm clothes are so important,” he said.

Clark added the department regularly works to support the community and wants to make sure residents are protected during frigid winter conditions.

The drive-thru donation event continues until noon.