DeKalb County police expand community-centered policing partnership

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is expanding a community-centered policing partnership that works with residents, businesses and property owners to improve safety through technology.

The partnership includes security technology at several apartment complexes, including Highlands East Atlanta, where police say security robots are helping officers identify potential crimes and gather information.

Police say the technology recently helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect connected to a murder case.

The department says the partnership allows law enforcement and community members to work together to create safer neighborhoods