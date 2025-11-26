Local

DeKalb County to open warming centers as temperatures drop into the 30s

By WSB Radio News Staff
WARMING CENTER DEKALB
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is preparing to open several warming centers for residents who need a safe place to stay as temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday night.

County officials say four warming center locations will be available over the next three nights, including sites in Atlanta, Chamblee, and Decatur. Transportation pick-ups begin at 6 p.m. for those who need a ride.

DeKalb is also partnering with Frontline Response International to provide Thanksgiving meals to guests on the holiday.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!