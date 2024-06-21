Local

DeKalb County officials seek to increase residential trash fees

By Miles Montgomery

Garbage bags by the curb ready for pickup

ATLANTA - If you live in DeKalb County, you might soon be paying more for your trash service.

County commissioners are being asked to okay a 19 percent increase for residential pickup, the first hike in 20 years. Public Works Director Richard Lemke says costs keep jumping.

“County government is not immune to inflationary processes,” Lemke said.

DeKalb County Commissioner Edward “Ted” Terry told WSB Radio that the issue should have been addressed before now.

“Someone, whether they are departments, administrations, and individual commissioners should have put two and two together,” Terry said.

Commissioners would need to approve the increase by July 9th for it to be added to this year’s tax bills.

