DeKalb County man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing roommate after argument

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his roommate.

A DeKalb County jury found Zakariya Wildman, 25, guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to an investigation by DeKalb County police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at a home in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in unincorporated Decatur on Jan. 12, 2023.

People who lived in the home told officers that their roommate, Wildman, bought a gun that morning and decided to shoot targets in the back yard of the home that evening.

Neighbors, concerned for the children who live nearby, were upset by the gunshots.

One of the roommates, Kali Winston, 28, confronted Wildman and a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The roommates were able to separate the two men and end the fight.

Wildman, who had a black eye, walked to his room and got his gun.

One roommate ran for help.

The other roommate, Winston’s girlfriend, watched as Wildman walked into the living room and shot Winston in the chest.

He then ran from the house.

Winston died from his injuries.

Wildman was found walking in the neighborhood and police arrested him without incident.

He claimed that he shot Winston in self-defense, despite admitting that the fight had ended.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced Wildman to life in prison after the jury’s verdict.







