DeKalb County launches major water main replacement project on Panola Road

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A major water infrastructure project is now underway in DeKalb County as part of a $4.3 billion plan to improve water reliability and replace aging pipes.

Crews began work Monday on more than two miles of water mains along Panola Road, between Fairington Road and Salem Road near Stonecrest. This marks the first phase of the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete before phase two begins.

DeKalb Watershed officials say the upgrade is long overdue, that stretch of the county has seen more than 85 water main breaks between 1989 and 2024. The new pipes are intended to reduce breaks and improve long-term service for residents.

Drivers should expect increased noise and traffic congestion in the area during work hours as construction continues.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story