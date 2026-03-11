DeKalb County invests $1 million annually to address pet overpopulation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is expanding services in an effort to slow the overflowing pet population.

County leaders say shelters are often overrun and unable to house the many dogs and cats that arrive.

DeKalb County is investing $1 million annually into its spay and neuter and community pet services.

Rebecca Guinn, founder of LifeLine Animal Project, says the investment will increase the number of surgeries offered to residents in need.

“We’re doing 1,000 a year at this point, and increasing that next year up to 6,000 surgeries for pets in DeKalb County residents in need,” Guinn said.

Guinn says the added funding provides resources to address the growing number of animals.

“It’s a nationwide problem,” Guinn said.

She also says the county’s funding commitment stands out.

“What’s different about what DeKalb County is doing is that this is one of the largest investments, local investments into Spay and Neuter, that I am aware of,” Guinn said.

Officials say the funding will also double mobile veterinary clinic visits in high-need areas.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.