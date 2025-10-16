DeKalb County holds town hall meeting on potential new data centers

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson held a town hall meeting with residents and industry representatives recently to discuss the possibility of building more data centers in the area.

Cochran-Johnson said a single, large data center could generate between $1-$46 million annually.

Currently, DeKalb County has three applications for proposed data centers, though construction is prohibited until December 16.

Officials discussed the impacts of data centers on the community, including energy consumption and water usage.