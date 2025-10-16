Local

DeKalb County holds town hall meeting on potential new data centers

By WSB Radio News Staff
Data Center ASHBURN, VIRGINIA - JULY 17: In an aerial view, the IAD71 Amazon Web Services data center is shown on July 17, 2024 in Ashburn, Virginia. Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the world, according to a report this year cited in published accounts, but is facing headwinds from availability of land and electric power. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson held a town hall meeting with residents and industry representatives recently to discuss the possibility of building more data centers in the area.

Cochran-Johnson said a single, large data center could generate between $1-$46 million annually.

Currently, DeKalb County has three applications for proposed data centers, though construction is prohibited until December 16.

Officials discussed the impacts of data centers on the community, including energy consumption and water usage.

