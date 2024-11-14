DeKalb County commissioner donates $50K to fund science field trips for families in need

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Commissioner is going above and beyond to help students in District 2 go on science field trips.

Elementary and middle schools in DeKalb County take annual trips to the Georgia coast to explore marine science and coastal ecology at locations such as Skidaway Island, Tybee Island, and Jekyll Island.

However, some families aren’t able to afford the $500 per child price tag, which includes transportation, lodging, and food.

DeKalb County Commissioner Michelle Long Spears has donated $50,000 to help cover the expenses for elementary and middle school students taking school field trips to the Georgia coast.

“By supporting these field trips, we’re not just covering expenses but opening doors to imagination and possibilities,” she said. “Every child deserves the opportunity to explore, discover, and be inspired by the world around them, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Officials say these experiences reinforce classroom learning and often ignite a lifelong enthusiasm for science.